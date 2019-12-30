Insider Buying: BlackWall Property Trust (ASX:BWR) Insider Acquires A$379,574.12 in Stock

BlackWall Property Trust (ASX:BWR) insider Robin Tedder bought 256,469 shares of BlackWall Property Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$1.48 ($1.05) per share, with a total value of A$379,574.12 ($269,201.50).

BlackWall Property Trust stock opened at A$1.43 ($1.01) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $212.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of A$1.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of A$1.33. BlackWall Property Trust has a 12 month low of A$1.22 ($0.87) and a 12 month high of A$1.55 ($1.10). The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.51.

About BlackWall Property Trust

Blackwall Property Trust is a real estate investment trust externally managed by BlackWall Fund Services Limited. It invests in the real estate markets across Australia. It primarily invests in the industrial, retail and commercial Australian properties, and unlisted property securities. Blackwall Property Trust is based in Australia.

