Insider Buying: Zenith Energy Ltd (LON:ZEN) Insider Buys 125,000 Shares of Stock

Zenith Energy Ltd (LON:ZEN) insider Andrea Cattaneo purchased 125,000 shares of Zenith Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share, for a total transaction of £2,500 ($3,288.61).

LON ZEN opened at GBX 2.02 ($0.03) on Monday. Zenith Energy Ltd has a 52 week low of GBX 1.65 ($0.02) and a 52 week high of GBX 4.25 ($0.06). The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2.84. The firm has a market cap of $9.11 million and a PE ratio of -0.32.

Zenith Energy Company Profile

Zenith Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in Azerbaijan and Italy. It explores for oil and gas in central Asia; and produces electricity and condensate. The company holds interests in three petroleum producing onshore fields, as well as gas producing assets in Azerbaijan.

