Insider Selling: CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL.B) Director Sells C$778,400.00 in Stock

CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL.B) Director Donald G. Lang sold 13,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$56.00, for a total transaction of C$778,400.00.

Donald G. Lang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 16th, Donald G. Lang sold 1,300 shares of CCL Industries stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$57.70, for a total value of C$75,010.00.

On Friday, December 13th, Donald G. Lang sold 100 shares of CCL Industries stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$57.16, for a total value of C$5,715.50.

On Tuesday, December 10th, Donald G. Lang sold 100 shares of CCL Industries stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$57.57, for a total value of C$5,757.00.

On Wednesday, December 4th, Donald G. Lang sold 100 shares of CCL Industries stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$57.02, for a total value of C$5,702.00.

On Monday, December 2nd, Donald G. Lang sold 200 shares of CCL Industries stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$57.27, for a total value of C$11,453.00.

On Friday, November 29th, Donald G. Lang sold 400 shares of CCL Industries stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$57.35, for a total value of C$22,940.00.

Shares of CCL Industries stock opened at C$56.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.67, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $9.31 billion and a PE ratio of 20.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$56.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$59.07. CCL Industries Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$48.41 and a fifty-two week high of C$68.49.

Several brokerages have commented on CCL.B. Raymond James set a C$65.00 price target on CCL Industries and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. CIBC cut their price target on CCL Industries from C$68.00 to C$67.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on CCL Industries from C$71.00 to C$69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th.

CCL Industries Company Profile

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, containers, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, functional, and security applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer electronic device, and automotive markets.

