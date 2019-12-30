Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.44 Per Share

Analysts expect Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.44) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Inspire Medical Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.55) to ($0.37). Inspire Medical Systems posted earnings per share of ($0.22) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 100%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Inspire Medical Systems will report full year earnings of ($1.46) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.56) to ($1.39). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($1.54) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.83) to ($1.04). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Inspire Medical Systems.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $20.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.15 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 18.67% and a negative net margin of 40.36%. The business’s revenue was up 59.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.22) earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently commented on INSP. Dougherty & Co set a $78.00 price objective on Inspire Medical Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Inspire Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, November 9th. ValuEngine cut Inspire Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Inspire Medical Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $51.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Inspire Medical Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.25.

In other Inspire Medical Systems news, insider Randy Ban sold 19,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.16, for a total transaction of $1,141,788.00. Also, Director Marilyn C. Nelson sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.05, for a total value of $1,125,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,234 shares in the company, valued at $167,661.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 129,877 shares of company stock worth $8,745,949 over the last quarter. 12.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INSP. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Inspire Medical Systems during the first quarter worth $45,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 11.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 9,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 86.3% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 21,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 10,100 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in Inspire Medical Systems during the second quarter worth $768,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 28.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 38,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,314,000 after purchasing an additional 8,425 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INSP stock traded down $1.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $73.05. The company had a trading volume of 4,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,801. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 13.05 and a current ratio of 13.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $69.45 and a 200-day moving average of $64.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.49 and a beta of 1.27. Inspire Medical Systems has a 12-month low of $38.68 and a 12-month high of $75.91.

Inspire Medical Systems

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea.

