Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.44 Per Share

Posted by on Dec 30th, 2019

Analysts expect Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.44) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Inspire Medical Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.55) to ($0.37). Inspire Medical Systems posted earnings per share of ($0.22) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 100%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Inspire Medical Systems will report full year earnings of ($1.46) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.56) to ($1.39). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($1.54) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.83) to ($1.04). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Inspire Medical Systems.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $20.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.15 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 18.67% and a negative net margin of 40.36%. The business’s revenue was up 59.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.22) earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently commented on INSP. Dougherty & Co set a $78.00 price objective on Inspire Medical Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Inspire Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, November 9th. ValuEngine cut Inspire Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Inspire Medical Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $51.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Inspire Medical Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.25.

In other Inspire Medical Systems news, insider Randy Ban sold 19,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.16, for a total transaction of $1,141,788.00. Also, Director Marilyn C. Nelson sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.05, for a total value of $1,125,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,234 shares in the company, valued at $167,661.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 129,877 shares of company stock worth $8,745,949 over the last quarter. 12.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INSP. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Inspire Medical Systems during the first quarter worth $45,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 11.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 9,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 86.3% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 21,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 10,100 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in Inspire Medical Systems during the second quarter worth $768,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 28.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 38,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,314,000 after purchasing an additional 8,425 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INSP stock traded down $1.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $73.05. The company had a trading volume of 4,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,801. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 13.05 and a current ratio of 13.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $69.45 and a 200-day moving average of $64.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.49 and a beta of 1.27. Inspire Medical Systems has a 12-month low of $38.68 and a 12-month high of $75.91.

About Inspire Medical Systems

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea.

See Also: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Inspire Medical Systems (INSP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP)

Receive News & Ratings for Inspire Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspire Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.