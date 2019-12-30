INT Chain Price Reaches $0.0167 on Top Exchanges (INT)

INT Chain (CURRENCY:INT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 30th. INT Chain has a total market cap of $6.33 million and approximately $907,615.00 worth of INT Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One INT Chain coin can now be purchased for about $0.0167 or 0.00000228 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinEgg, Allcoin, Ethfinex and OKEx. Over the last seven days, INT Chain has traded 3.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00038311 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $445.99 or 0.06095292 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0343 or 0.00000468 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00029735 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00037043 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001895 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002593 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0904 or 0.00001235 BTC.

INT Chain Coin Profile

INT Chain is a coin. Its genesis date was December 1st, 2017. INT Chain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 379,720,377 coins. INT Chain’s official Twitter account is @INTCHAIN. The official website for INT Chain is intchain.io. The Reddit community for INT Chain is /r/int_chain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling INT Chain

INT Chain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Ethfinex, Allcoin, OKEx Korea and CoinEgg. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as INT Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire INT Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy INT Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

