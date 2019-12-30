InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

IHG has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine upgraded InterContinental Hotels Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered InterContinental Hotels Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on InterContinental Hotels Group in a report on Friday, October 11th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on InterContinental Hotels Group in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. InterContinental Hotels Group currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of InterContinental Hotels Group stock opened at $68.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $63.88 and its 200-day moving average is $64.14. InterContinental Hotels Group has a one year low of $52.33 and a one year high of $71.02.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IHG. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 557.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 26.6% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in the third quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in the third quarter valued at about $201,000. 6.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

InterContinental Hotels Group Company Profile

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels, resorts, and restaurants under the InterContinental, KIMPTON, Hotel Indigo, EVEN HOTELS, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, Holiday Inn Resort, avid, Staybridge Suites, Candlewood Suites, and InterContinental Hotels & Resorts brands.

