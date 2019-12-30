Intermediate Capital Group (LON:ICP) Reaches New 1-Year High at $1,644.00

Intermediate Capital Group plc (LON:ICP)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,644 ($21.63) and last traded at GBX 1,640 ($21.57), with a volume of 17502 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,642 ($21.60).

ICP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Intermediate Capital Group from GBX 1,600 ($21.05) to GBX 1,790 ($23.55) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Intermediate Capital Group from GBX 1,329 ($17.48) to GBX 1,650 ($21.70) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intermediate Capital Group in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Intermediate Capital Group from GBX 1,635 ($21.51) to GBX 1,720 ($22.63) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Intermediate Capital Group from GBX 1,530 ($20.13) to GBX 1,580 ($20.78) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,618 ($21.28).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,539.54 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,422.14.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of GBX 15 ($0.20) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.99%. Intermediate Capital Group’s payout ratio is presently 0.71%.

In related news, insider Virginia Holmes sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,538 ($20.23), for a total transaction of £153,800 ($202,315.18).

About Intermediate Capital Group (LON:ICP)

Intermediate Capital Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct it specializes in private debt, credit and equity investments. It invests in middle market, mature, growth capital, reinvestment, industry consolidations, bridge financing, restructuring of a shareholder base, acquisitions, public to private transactions with or without private equity backing, leveraged and acquisition finance, leveraged credit, partnership equity, management buyouts and management buyins, secondary investments, development capital, public quoted company finance, off-balance-sheet finance, refinancing and recapitalizations, and pre-IPO financing.

