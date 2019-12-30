INTL CONS AIRL/S (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

INTL CONS AIRL/S (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ICAGY. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of INTL CONS AIRL/S in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Societe Generale upgraded INTL CONS AIRL/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised INTL CONS AIRL/S from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine raised INTL CONS AIRL/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on INTL CONS AIRL/S in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ICAGY traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.33. The company had a trading volume of 11,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,219. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.30. The company has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a PE ratio of 2.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.81. INTL CONS AIRL/S has a one year low of $9.85 and a one year high of $20.50.

INTL CONS AIRL/S (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The transportation company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $1.68. The company had revenue of $8.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.44 billion. INTL CONS AIRL/S had a net margin of 8.54% and a return on equity of 50.82%. Research analysts expect that INTL CONS AIRL/S will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, LEVEL, and Aer Lingus brands.

