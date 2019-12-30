Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Volkswagen (VOW3)

Volkswagen (ETR: VOW3) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

12/24/2019 – Volkswagen was given a new €189.00 ($219.77) price target on by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/18/2019 – Volkswagen was given a new €189.00 ($219.77) price target on by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/18/2019 – Volkswagen was given a new €220.00 ($255.81) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/16/2019 – Volkswagen was given a new €170.00 ($197.67) price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/16/2019 – Volkswagen was given a new €205.00 ($238.37) price target on by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/12/2019 – Volkswagen was given a new €220.00 ($255.81) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/11/2019 – Volkswagen was given a new €198.00 ($230.23) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/9/2019 – Volkswagen was given a new €205.00 ($238.37) price target on by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/5/2019 – Volkswagen was given a new €192.00 ($223.26) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/2/2019 – Volkswagen was given a new €210.00 ($244.19) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/29/2019 – Volkswagen was given a new €216.00 ($251.16) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/29/2019 – Volkswagen was given a new €220.00 ($255.81) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/21/2019 – Volkswagen was given a new €180.00 ($209.30) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/21/2019 – Volkswagen was given a new €195.00 ($226.74) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/19/2019 – Volkswagen was given a new €182.00 ($211.63) price target on by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/19/2019 – Volkswagen was given a new €220.00 ($255.81) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/19/2019 – Volkswagen was given a new €194.00 ($225.58) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/19/2019 – Volkswagen was given a new €197.00 ($229.07) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/19/2019 – Volkswagen was given a new €210.00 ($244.19) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/19/2019 – Volkswagen was given a new €192.00 ($223.26) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/18/2019 – Volkswagen was given a new €200.00 ($232.56) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/18/2019 – Volkswagen was given a new €176.00 ($204.65) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/15/2019 – Volkswagen was given a new €200.00 ($232.56) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/6/2019 – Volkswagen was given a new €193.00 ($224.42) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/5/2019 – Volkswagen had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

11/1/2019 – Volkswagen had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

10/31/2019 – Volkswagen was given a new €210.00 ($244.19) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/31/2019 – Volkswagen was given a new €205.00 ($238.37) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/31/2019 – Volkswagen was given a new €195.00 ($226.74) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of Volkswagen stock opened at €176.74 ($205.51) on Monday. Volkswagen AG has a 12-month low of €134.08 ($155.91) and a 12-month high of €187.74 ($218.30). The company has a market cap of $36.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is €178.29 and its 200-day moving average price is €159.35.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars segment develops vehicles and engines; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

