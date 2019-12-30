Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for American River Bankshares (AMRB)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of American River Bankshares (NASDAQ: AMRB) recently:

12/23/2019 – American River Bankshares was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “American River Bankshares is the parent company of American River Bank, a regional bank in Northern California with 10 full service branches in Sacramento, Sonoma, Placer and Amador Counties as well as two loan production offices in the San Francisco Bay Area. The Bank specializes in giving business owners more REACH by offering financial expertise and exceptional service to complement a full suite of banking products and lending solutions such as secured and unsecured lines of credit, commercial real estate loans, equipment financing, payroll and merchant card services. For more information, call (800) 544-0545 or visit AmericanRiverBank.com. “

12/18/2019 – American River Bankshares was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/12/2019 – American River Bankshares was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

12/11/2019 – American River Bankshares was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $16.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “American River Bankshares is the parent company of American River Bank, a regional bank in Northern California with 10 full service branches in Sacramento, Sonoma, Placer and Amador Counties as well as two loan production offices in the San Francisco Bay Area. The Bank specializes in giving business owners more REACH by offering financial expertise and exceptional service to complement a full suite of banking products and lending solutions such as secured and unsecured lines of credit, commercial real estate loans, equipment financing, payroll and merchant card services. For more information, call (800) 544-0545 or visit AmericanRiverBank.com. “

Shares of NASDAQ:AMRB traded up $0.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $15.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,582. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. American River Bankshares has a 12 month low of $10.50 and a 12 month high of $15.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.91 million, a PE ratio of 18.31 and a beta of 0.24.

Get American River Bankshares alerts:

American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. American River Bankshares had a net margin of 19.24% and a return on equity of 6.48%. The firm had revenue of $6.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 million. Research analysts anticipate that American River Bankshares will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMRB. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in American River Bankshares in the 3rd quarter worth about $162,000. Banc Funds Co. LLC purchased a new stake in American River Bankshares in the 2nd quarter worth about $135,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its position in American River Bankshares by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 330,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,051,000 after purchasing an additional 10,201 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in American River Bankshares in the 2nd quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in American River Bankshares in the 2nd quarter worth about $69,000. 48.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American River Bankshares operates as the holding company for American River Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to small and middle-market businesses, and individuals. The company accepts checking and savings deposits; and offers money market deposit accounts and certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for American River Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American River Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.