IONChain Price Hits $0.0082 on Exchanges (IONC)

IONChain (CURRENCY:IONC) traded up 27.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 30th. One IONChain token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0082 or 0.00000112 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and FCoin. IONChain has a total market capitalization of $996,470.00 and $150,956.00 worth of IONChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, IONChain has traded up 40.6% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get IONChain alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002649 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013732 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.02 or 0.00191524 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $96.98 or 0.01324651 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000628 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000182 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00025226 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.00 or 0.00122879 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About IONChain

IONChain’s total supply is 520,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 121,180,605 tokens. IONChain’s official website is ionchain.org. IONChain’s official Twitter account is @IONChain. IONChain’s official message board is medium.com/@IONChain.

IONChain Token Trading

IONChain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and FCoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IONChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IONChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IONChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for IONChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IONChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.