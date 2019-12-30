Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV) Short Interest Down 7.6% in December

Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,280,000 shares, a drop of 7.6% from the November 28th total of 3,550,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,360,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IQV. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Iqvia by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 378,284 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $60,867,000 after buying an additional 11,271 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Iqvia in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Iqvia by 46.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 219 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in shares of Iqvia by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 47,892 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,705,000 after purchasing an additional 2,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Iqvia by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 7,628 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. 89.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Iqvia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Iqvia from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Iqvia in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Cfra upgraded shares of Iqvia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.46.

Iqvia stock traded down $1.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $153.38. The company had a trading volume of 51,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,353,210. Iqvia has a 1-year low of $107.79 and a 1-year high of $164.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.83. The stock has a market cap of $29.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.88.

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical research company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.03. Iqvia had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 16.95%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Iqvia will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Iqvia Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

