ITUS (NYSE:ANIX) Given New $8.00 Price Target at B. Riley

ITUS (NYSE:ANIX) had its price objective lowered by analysts at B. Riley from $11.25 to $8.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s price target points to a potential upside of 176.82% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ITUS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th.

NYSE:ANIX opened at $2.89 on Monday. ITUS has a 1-year low of $2.78 and a 1-year high of $5.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.94.

About ITUS

Anixa Biosciences, Inc engages in the development, acquisition and licensing emerging technology in the field of biotechnology. It focuses on platform called Cchek, a series of inexpensive non-invasive blood tests for the early detection of cancer, which is based on the body’s immunological response to the presence of a malignancy.

