J Sainsbury (OTCMKTS:JSNSF) Trading Down 0.3%

J Sainsbury plc (OTCMKTS:JSNSF)’s stock price fell 0.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.02 and last traded at $3.07, 35,635 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 106% from the average session volume of 17,316 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.08.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.58.

About J Sainsbury (OTCMKTS:JSNSF)

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Retail – Food; Retail – General Merchandise and Clothing; Financial Services; and Property Investment.

