Jaguar Mining (TSE:JAG) Trading Down 8.7%

Jaguar Mining Inc. (TSE:JAG)’s share price traded down 8.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.21 and last traded at C$0.21, 238,702 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 19% from the average session volume of 295,266 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.23.

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.14 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.45, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $74.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.00.

Jaguar Mining Company Profile (TSE:JAG)

Jaguar Mining Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold producing properties in Brazil. Its principal assets include the Turmalina Gold Mine Complex and Caeté Gold Mine Complex located in the Iron Quadrangle in the state of Minas Gerais. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

