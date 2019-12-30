James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company.

JHX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. CLSA initiated coverage on shares of James Hardie Industries in a research report on Monday, November 4th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of James Hardie Industries in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of James Hardie Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of James Hardie Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JHX. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in James Hardie Industries by 8.8% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,207,310 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,295,000 after purchasing an additional 98,026 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of James Hardie Industries by 2.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 435,975 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,759,000 after buying an additional 12,173 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of James Hardie Industries by 3.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 324,727 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,290,000 after buying an additional 10,400 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of James Hardie Industries by 10.2% in the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,124 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 2,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of James Hardie Industries by 15.9% during the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 17,407 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 2,392 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JHX opened at $19.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.66. James Hardie Industries has a 52-week low of $10.51 and a 52-week high of $20.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.21. The stock has a market cap of $8.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.42 and a beta of 0.80.

James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The construction company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter. James Hardie Industries had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 26.00%. The company had revenue of $660.10 million during the quarter. Analysts predict that James Hardie Industries will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

James Hardie Industries Company Profile

James Hardie Industries plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fiber cement siding and backer board products. It operates through North America Fiber Cement, International Fiber Cement, Other Businesses, and Research and Development segments. The company offers fiber cement interior linings, exterior siding products, fiberglass windows, and related accessories products; fiber cement building materials for a range of applications, including external siding, internal walls, floors, ceilings, soffits, trim, fencing, decking, and facades; floor underlayments; planks, which are used in external siding; flat panels for internal and external wall linings; gypsum fiber boards; and cement-bonded boards.

