JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD) Sets New 1-Year High at $844.20

Shares of JD Sports Fashion PLC (LON:JD) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 844.20 ($11.10) and last traded at GBX 840.78 ($11.06), with a volume of 15695 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 844.20 ($11.10).

JD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on JD Sports Fashion from GBX 800 ($10.52) to GBX 860 ($11.31) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Peel Hunt upped their price target on JD Sports Fashion from GBX 800 ($10.52) to GBX 900 ($11.84) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on JD Sports Fashion from GBX 1,070 ($14.08) to GBX 1,100 ($14.47) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,370 ($18.02) price target on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 893.60 ($11.75).

The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 782.16 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 690.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 200.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.73.

JD Sports Fashion Company Profile (LON:JD)

JD Sports Fashion Plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashionwear, and outdoor clothing and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company retails sports and fashion clothing, footwear, equipment, and sports and leisure goods, as well as distributes sports clothing and accessories, footwear and apparel, and rugby clothing and accessories.

