JPmorgan Emerging Markets Inv Trust (LON:JMG) Reaches New 52-Week High at $1,078.00

JPmorgan Emerging Markets Inv Trust PLC (LON:JMG)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,078 ($14.18) and last traded at GBX 1,073.78 ($14.12), with a volume of 22218 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,070 ($14.08).

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 986.53 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 990.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.71.

In other news, insider Aidan Lisser acquired 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 980 ($12.89) per share, for a total transaction of £26,460 ($34,806.63).

JPMorgan Emerging Markets Investment Trust plc is an investment trust company. The Company’s objective is to maximize total return from emerging markets around the world through a diversified portfolio of underlying investments. It invests in a diversified spread of countries, industries and companies.

