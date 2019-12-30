JPMorgan Japanese Investment Trust (LON:JFJ) Reaches New 1-Year High at $475.50

JPMorgan Japanese Investment Trust PLC (LON:JFJ)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 475.50 ($6.25) and last traded at GBX 468.30 ($6.16), with a volume of 8772 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 468.50 ($6.16).

The firm has a market capitalization of $755.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 467.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 440.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.20, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be issued a dividend of GBX 5 ($0.07) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a yield of 1.07%. JPMorgan Japanese Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently -0.29%.

JPMorgan Japanese Investment Trust Company Profile (LON:JFJ)

JPMorgan Japanese Investment Trust plc (the Trust) is a United Kingdom-based investment trust. The Trust’s objective is to provide shareholders with capital growth from a portfolio of investments in Japanese companies by long-term outperformance of the Trust’s benchmark index, the Tokyo Stock Exchange First Section Index (TOPIX) expressed in sterling terms.

