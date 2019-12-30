Jungheinrich (ETR:JUN3) Given a €25.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Jungheinrich (ETR:JUN3) has been given a €25.00 ($29.07) price objective by research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 14.78% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America set a €19.50 ($22.67) target price on shares of Jungheinrich and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Baader Bank set a €23.00 ($26.74) price target on shares of Jungheinrich and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. HSBC set a €24.00 ($27.91) price target on shares of Jungheinrich and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €19.00 ($22.09) price target on shares of Jungheinrich and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €20.00 ($23.26) price target on shares of Jungheinrich and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €24.50 ($28.49).

Shares of JUN3 stock opened at €21.78 ($25.33) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 171.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €23.16 and a 200 day moving average price of €22.52. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.20. Jungheinrich has a 12 month low of €17.50 ($20.35) and a 12 month high of €32.32 ($37.58).

Jungheinrich Company Profile

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies products in the fields of forklift trucks, and warehousing and material flow technology. The company's Intralogistics segment develops, produces, sells, and rents new material handling equipment and warehousing technology products; sale and short-term leasing of new and used equipment; and provides spare parts, as well as maintenance and repair services.

