Jupiter UK Growth Investment Trust (LON:JUKG) Sets New 52-Week High at $307.00

Jupiter UK Growth Investment Trust PLC (LON:JUKG)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 307 ($4.04) and last traded at GBX 303 ($3.99), with a volume of 11352 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 303 ($3.99).

The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 277.63 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 276.33. The company has a market capitalization of $48.01 million and a PE ratio of -7.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.84, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44.

Jupiter UK Growth Investment Trust Company Profile (LON:JUKG)

Jupiter UK Growth Investment Trust PLC is a United Kingdom-based investment trust. The Company’s investment objective is to focus on capital appreciation from holding predominantly listed investments. The Company’s principal activity is portfolio investment. The Company’s United Kingdom equity portfolio combines core holdings of large-cap stocks, which pay dividends and various smaller growth stocks.

