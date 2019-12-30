Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) Trading Down 6.7%

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) was down 6.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $75.17 and last traded at $70.42, approximately 43,678 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 570,639 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.51.

Several research analysts have recently commented on KRTX shares. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Karuna Therapeutics from $35.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Karuna Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Karuna Therapeutics from $38.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $126.00 price target on the stock. Finally, William Blair started coverage on Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.71.

Get Karuna Therapeutics alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $64.55.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.07. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Karuna Therapeutics will post -2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Karuna Therapeutics news, Director James Healy acquired 156,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $96.00 per share, with a total value of $15,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sofinnova Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,622,000. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST acquired a new stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $20,579,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $9,077,000. Rock Springs Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $8,278,000. Finally, Vivo Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $6,507,000. 40.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Karuna Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:KRTX)

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on developing novel therapies to address disabling neuropsychiatric conditions characterized by significant unmet medical needs. The company's lead product candidate is KarXT, an oral modulator that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia, as well as in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as cognitive and negative symptoms, Alzheimer's, and pain.

Recommended Story: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Karuna Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karuna Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.