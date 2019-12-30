Kcash (KCASH) Hits Market Cap of $2.03 Million

Kcash (CURRENCY:KCASH) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 30th. Kcash has a total market capitalization of $2.03 million and approximately $911,965.00 worth of Kcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kcash token can currently be purchased for $0.0046 or 0.00000062 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, HADAX and BitForex. In the last seven days, Kcash has traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar.

Kcash Token Profile

KCASH is a Zero-Knowledge Proof token that uses the SHA-512 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 1st, 2018. Kcash’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 445,499,083 tokens. The official website for Kcash is www.kcash.com. Kcash’s official Twitter account is @Kcashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Kcash

Kcash can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HADAX, BitForex and OKEx. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kcash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kcash using one of the exchanges listed above.

