Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) Raised to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kemper from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Kemper in a report on Monday, September 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $84.67.

Shares of Kemper stock opened at $76.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24. Kemper has a 1 year low of $64.91 and a 1 year high of $91.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.37.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Kemper had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 11.09%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kemper will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. This is an increase from Kemper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. Kemper’s payout ratio is presently 25.63%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KMPR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kemper by 99.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,227 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,832,000 after buying an additional 10,581 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Kemper by 34.6% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 35,475 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,061,000 after buying an additional 9,116 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Kemper by 11.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 139,886 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,070,000 after buying an additional 14,478 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kemper in the second quarter worth $396,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kemper by 2.9% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 39,217 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,384,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares during the period. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Kemper

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life and Health Insurance.

