Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) & Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WHLR) Head to Head Analysis

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) and Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust (NASDAQ:WHLR) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Get Kilroy Realty alerts:

This table compares Kilroy Realty and Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kilroy Realty $747.30 million 11.86 $258.41 million $3.48 24.02 Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust $65.71 million 0.28 -$16.50 million N/A N/A

Kilroy Realty has higher revenue and earnings than Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Kilroy Realty and Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kilroy Realty 0 1 7 0 2.88 Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A

Kilroy Realty presently has a consensus target price of $82.50, indicating a potential downside of 1.29%. Given Kilroy Realty’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Kilroy Realty is more favorable than Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

96.7% of Kilroy Realty shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.3% of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 2.3% of Kilroy Realty shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.3% of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Kilroy Realty and Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kilroy Realty 35.04% 6.62% 3.50% Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust -31.53% -490.92% -3.19%

Volatility and Risk

Kilroy Realty has a beta of 0.74, suggesting that its stock price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust has a beta of 3.44, suggesting that its stock price is 244% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Kilroy Realty beats Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Kilroy Realty Company Profile

Kilroy Realty Corporation (KRC), a publicly traded real estate investment trust and member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index, is one of the West Coast's premier landlords. The company has over 70 years of experience developing, acquiring and managing office and mixed-use real estate assets. The company provides physical work environments that foster creativity and productivity and serves a broad roster of dynamic, innovation-driven tenants, including technology, entertainment, digital media and health care companies. At December 31, 2018, the company's stabilized portfolio totaled approximately 13.2 million square feet of office space located in the coastal regions of Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego, the San Francisco Bay Area and Greater Seattle and 200 residential units located in the Hollywood submarket of Los Angeles. The stabilized portfolio was 94.4% occupied and 96.6% leased. In addition, KRC had three projects under construction totaling approximately 1.3 million square feet of office space that was 37% leased, 801 residential units and 96,000 square feet of retail space that was 91% leased, as well as two projects in the tenant improvement phase totaling approximately 1.2 million square feet of office and PDR space. The office components of the two projects are fully leased to Adobe and Dropbox. The company's commitment and leadership position in sustainability has been recognized by various industry groups across the world. In September 2018, the company was recognized by GRESB both as North American leader across all asset classes and a global leader among all publicly traded real estate companies. Other sustainability accolades include NAREIT's Leader in the Light award for the past five years, the EPA's highest honor of Sustained Excellence and winner of Energy Star Partner of the Year for the past five years. The company is listed in the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index. At the end of the fourth quarter, the company's stabilized portfolio was 63% LEED certified and 79% of eligible properties were ENERGY STAR certified.

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Headquartered in Virginia Beach, VA, Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. is a fully-integrated, self-managed commercial real estate investment company focused on owning and operating income-producing retail properties with a primary focus on grocery-anchored centers. Wheeler's portfolio contains well-located, potentially dominant retail properties in secondary and tertiary markets that generate attractive, risk-adjusted returns, with a particular emphasis on grocery-anchored retail centers.

Receive News & Ratings for Kilroy Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kilroy Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.