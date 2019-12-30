KIMBERLY CLARK/ADR (OTCMKTS:KCDMY) Cut to “Sell” at ValuEngine

KIMBERLY CLARK/ADR (OTCMKTS:KCDMY) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of KCDMY opened at $10.24 on Monday. KIMBERLY CLARK/ADR has a 1-year low of $7.50 and a 1-year high of $10.77. The stock has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a PE ratio of 29.40 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.20, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.84.

Get KIMBERLY CLARK/ADR alerts:

About KIMBERLY CLARK/ADR

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and commercializes disposable products for daily use by consumers in Mexico. The company offers diapers, pull-up training pants, swimming diapers, wet wipes, shampoos, baby lotion and bar soaps, and feeding products for babies; toilet papers, napkins, facial tissues, and paper towels for home; and feminine pads, panty protectors, tampons, and intimate wipes for women.

Recommended Story: Bond

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for KIMBERLY CLARK/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KIMBERLY CLARK/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.