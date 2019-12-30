Kin Price Up 3.6% Over Last 7 Days (KIN)

Kin (CURRENCY:KIN) traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 30th. During the last week, Kin has traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Kin token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, CoinFalcon, OTCBTC and COSS. Kin has a total market cap of $4.11 million and $262,315.00 worth of Kin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002656 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013748 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.01 or 0.00191474 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $96.85 or 0.01323625 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000623 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000183 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00025226 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.02 or 0.00123320 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Kin’s genesis date was May 25th, 2017. Kin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,214,839,705,290 tokens. Kin’s official message board is medium.com/kinfoundation. Kin’s official website is kinecosystem.org. The Reddit community for Kin is /r/KinFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kin’s official Twitter account is @kin_foundation.

Kin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, OTCBTC, HitBTC, Mercatox, Stellarport, COSS, YoBit, Bancor Network, Allbit, IDEX, CoinFalcon, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Stellar Decentralized Exchange and Fatbtc. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kin using one of the exchanges listed above.

