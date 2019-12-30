Kind Ads Token Market Capitalization Reaches $40,016.00 (KIND)

Kind Ads Token (CURRENCY:KIND) traded down 4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 30th. Kind Ads Token has a market cap of $40,016.00 and approximately $18.00 worth of Kind Ads Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kind Ads Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC and IDEX. In the last week, Kind Ads Token has traded up 4.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Kind Ads Token

Kind Ads Token’s genesis date was January 1st, 2018. Kind Ads Token’s total supply is 61,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 42,223,693 tokens. The Reddit community for Kind Ads Token is /r/KindAds and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kind Ads Token’s official Twitter account is @KindAdsNetwork. Kind Ads Token’s official website is kindads.io.

Buying and Selling Kind Ads Token

Kind Ads Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kind Ads Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kind Ads Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kind Ads Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

