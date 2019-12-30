Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) & Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) Head-To-Head Survey

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) and Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Dividends

Kite Realty Group Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.27 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.6%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities pays an annual dividend of $4.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Kite Realty Group Trust pays out 63.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Alexandria Real Estate Equities pays out 60.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Kite Realty Group Trust has raised its dividend for 5 consecutive years and Alexandria Real Estate Equities has raised its dividend for 8 consecutive years.

Risk & Volatility

Kite Realty Group Trust has a beta of 0.85, suggesting that its share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a beta of 0.7, suggesting that its share price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Kite Realty Group Trust and Alexandria Real Estate Equities’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kite Realty Group Trust $354.18 million 4.56 -$46.57 million $2.00 9.63 Alexandria Real Estate Equities $1.33 billion 13.70 $379.31 million $6.60 24.30

Alexandria Real Estate Equities has higher revenue and earnings than Kite Realty Group Trust. Kite Realty Group Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Alexandria Real Estate Equities, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Kite Realty Group Trust and Alexandria Real Estate Equities’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kite Realty Group Trust -14.39% -3.45% -1.56% Alexandria Real Estate Equities 9.29% 1.63% 0.86%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Kite Realty Group Trust and Alexandria Real Estate Equities, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kite Realty Group Trust 1 5 2 0 2.13 Alexandria Real Estate Equities 0 5 5 1 2.64

Kite Realty Group Trust presently has a consensus target price of $18.25, indicating a potential downside of 5.19%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a consensus target price of $109.00, indicating a potential downside of 32.04%. Given Kite Realty Group Trust’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Kite Realty Group Trust is more favorable than Alexandria Real Estate Equities.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

91.3% of Kite Realty Group Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.7% of Alexandria Real Estate Equities shares are held by institutional investors. 2.1% of Kite Realty Group Trust shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of Alexandria Real Estate Equities shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Alexandria Real Estate Equities beats Kite Realty Group Trust on 14 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kite Realty Group Trust

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to tenants in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers. Using operational, development, and redevelopment expertise, we continuously optimize our portfolio to maximize value and return to our shareholders.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> company, is an urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT") uniquely focused on collaborative life science and technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $21.8 billion and an asset base in North America of 33.7 million square feet ("SF") as of March 31, 2019. The asset base in North America includes 23.2 million RSF of operating properties and 4.4 million RSF of new Class A properties currently undergoing construction or pre-construction, consisting of 2.1 million RSF of development and redevelopment projects under construction, and 2.3 million RSF undergoing pre-construction activities. Additionally, the asset base in North America includes 6.1 million SF of intermediate-term and future development projects. Founded in 1994, Alexandria pioneered this niche and has since established a significant market presence in key locations, including Greater Boston, San Francisco, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle. Alexandria has a longstanding and proven track record of developing Class A properties clustered in urban life science and technology campuses that provide our innovative tenants with highly dynamic and collaborative environments that enhance their ability to successfully recruit and retain world-class talent and inspire productivity, efficiency, creativity, and success. Alexandria also provides strategic capital to transformative life science and technology companies through our venture capital arm. We believe our unique business model and diligent underwriting ensure a high-quality and diverse tenant base that results in higher occupancy levels, longer lease terms, higher rental income, higher returns, and greater long-term asset value.

