KITOV PHARMA LT/S (NASDAQ:KTOV) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect KITOV PHARMA LT/S (NASDAQ:KTOV) to post earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for KITOV PHARMA LT/S’s earnings. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that KITOV PHARMA LT/S will report full-year earnings of ($0.46) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.23) per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow KITOV PHARMA LT/S.

Get KITOV PHARMA LT/S alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of KITOV PHARMA LT/S in a report on Wednesday, October 16th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in KITOV PHARMA LT/S stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in KITOV PHARMA LT/S (NASDAQ:KTOV) by 79.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,240 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,840 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.37% of KITOV PHARMA LT/S worth $55,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KTOV traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,084. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.84 million, a P/E ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 3.55. KITOV PHARMA LT/S has a 1-year low of $0.62 and a 1-year high of $2.92.

KITOV PHARMA LT/S Company Profile

Kitov Pharma Ltd, through its subsidiaries, operates as a development stage biopharmaceutical company in Israel. It develops combination drugs for the simultaneous treatment of pain caused by osteoarthritis and hypertension. The company's lead drug candidate is KIT-302, a fixed dosage combination product based on the generic drugs celecoxib and amlodipine besylate that has completed its Phase III clinical study.

Recommended Story: Overbought

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on KITOV PHARMA LT/S (KTOV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for KITOV PHARMA LT/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KITOV PHARMA LT/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.