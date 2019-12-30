Kleros Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.64 Million (PNK)

Kleros (CURRENCY:PNK) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 30th. One Kleros token can now be bought for approximately $0.0067 or 0.00000091 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and Ethfinex. Kleros has a market capitalization of $1.64 million and $3,152.00 worth of Kleros was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Kleros has traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00008385 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000904 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000216 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000164 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Kleros Token Profile

Kleros (PNK) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 14th, 2015. Kleros’ total supply is 364,626,704 tokens and its circulating supply is 244,715,910 tokens. Kleros’ official message board is medium.com/kleros. The official website for Kleros is kleros.io. Kleros’ official Twitter account is @SteamResource and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Kleros is /r/Kleros and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Kleros

Kleros can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Ethfinex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kleros directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kleros should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kleros using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

