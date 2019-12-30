Klimatas (KTS) Price Hits $0.0095 on Major Exchanges

Klimatas (CURRENCY:KTS) traded down 17.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 30th. One Klimatas coin can currently be bought for about $0.0095 or 0.00000129 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and Graviex. Klimatas has a market capitalization of $6,881.00 and $785.00 worth of Klimatas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Klimatas has traded down 24.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Klimatas alerts:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.42 or 0.00642095 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00006360 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000336 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000261 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000920 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0818 or 0.00001108 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded up 24.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Mobile Crypto Pay Coin (MCPC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000087 BTC.

About Klimatas

Klimatas (CRYPTO:KTS) is a coin. Its launch date was January 24th, 2019. Klimatas’ total supply is 1,575,256 coins and its circulating supply is 722,904 coins. The official website for Klimatas is klimatas.com. The Reddit community for Klimatas is /r/Klimatas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Klimatas’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Klimatas

Klimatas can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Graviex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klimatas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Klimatas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Klimatas using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Klimatas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Klimatas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.