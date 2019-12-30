KONE OYJ/ADR (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) Trading 0.5% Higher

KONE OYJ/ADR (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) shares traded up 0.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $33.02 and last traded at $32.97, 14,716 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 21% from the average session volume of 18,573 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.80.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.71.

About KONE OYJ/ADR (OTCMKTS:KNYJY)

KONE Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the elevator and escalator business. It offers elevators, escalators, autowalks, automatic doors, and monitoring and access control systems for residential buildings, office buildings, medical, commercial, and educational facilities. The company also provides design services, such as project planning and specification, and traffic analysis; project management and installation; maintenance and monitoring services; and modernization services.

