Krones AG (ETR:KRN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Krones AG (ETR:KRN) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €64.69 ($75.22).

Several research analysts recently commented on KRN shares. Independent Research set a €70.00 ($81.40) target price on Krones and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 25th. Deutsche Bank set a €65.00 ($75.58) target price on Krones and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Warburg Research set a €72.90 ($84.77) target price on Krones and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Baader Bank set a €62.00 ($72.09) target price on Krones and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Krones in a research report on Friday, November 1st.

Shares of KRN stock opened at €68.75 ($79.94) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.69. Krones has a one year low of €47.46 ($55.19) and a one year high of €88.85 ($103.31). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €64.21 and a 200 day moving average price of €58.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.09, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

About Krones

Krones AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in planning, developing, and manufacturing machinery and systems for the fields of process technology, filling and packaging technology, and intralogistics in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Machines and Lines for Product Filling and Decoration, Machines and Lines for Beverage Production/Process Technology, and Machines and Lines for the Compact Class.

