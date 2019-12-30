KuCoin Shares (KCS) Trading Down 3.2% This Week

KuCoin Shares (CURRENCY:KCS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 30th. One KuCoin Shares token can currently be purchased for $0.93 or 0.00012811 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. KuCoin Shares has a market capitalization of $76.95 million and approximately $7.24 million worth of KuCoin Shares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, KuCoin Shares has traded 3.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About KuCoin Shares

KuCoin Shares’ genesis date was September 15th, 2017. KuCoin Shares’ total supply is 172,363,551 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,363,551 tokens. The official website for KuCoin Shares is www.kucoin.com. KuCoin Shares’ official Twitter account is @kucoincom and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for KuCoin Shares is /r/kucoin.

Buying and Selling KuCoin Shares

KuCoin Shares can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KuCoin Shares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KuCoin Shares should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KuCoin Shares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

