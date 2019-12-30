Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,870,000 shares, a growth of 6.3% from the November 28th total of 2,700,000 shares. Approximately 4.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 362,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.9 days.

In other Kulicke and Soffa Industries news, Director Brian R. Bachman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $50,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,293 shares in the company, valued at $582,325. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Kulicke and Soffa Industries alerts:

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 2.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,835,064 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,381,000 after acquiring an additional 48,804 shares in the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,170,000. ARGA Investment Management LP increased its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 2.6% during the third quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 1,326,565 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,148,000 after acquiring an additional 33,187 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 1.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 536,275 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,093,000 after acquiring an additional 7,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 18.9% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 467,515 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,977,000 after acquiring an additional 74,411 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $26.94. The stock had a trading volume of 40,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 322,791. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.57 and a beta of 1.38. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a 12 month low of $18.80 and a 12 month high of $27.48. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.41 and its 200 day moving average is $23.13. The company has a current ratio of 5.12, a quick ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 3.72%. The business had revenue of $139.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kulicke and Soffa Industries will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.35%.

KLIC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a report on Monday, November 11th. Cowen lifted their target price on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. DA Davidson raised Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, ValuEngine cut Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

About Kulicke and Soffa Industries

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates in two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The Capital Equipment segment manufactures and sells a line of ball bonders, wedge bonders, advanced packaging, and electronic assembly solutions.

Featured Story: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.