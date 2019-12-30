Kura Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:KURA) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.42 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Kura Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:KURA) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.42) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Kura Oncology’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.49) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.38). Kura Oncology also reported earnings per share of ($0.42) in the same quarter last year. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kura Oncology will report full year earnings of ($1.53) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.61) to ($1.50). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.95) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.26) to ($1.56). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Kura Oncology.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.03.

KURA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Kura Oncology in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Wedbush restated a “positive” rating on shares of Kura Oncology in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Kura Oncology in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kura Oncology in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Kura Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.43.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KURA. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kura Oncology in the second quarter worth $11,799,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 52.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,226,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,606,000 after acquiring an additional 419,582 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 23.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,012,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,628,000 after acquiring an additional 376,172 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 1,449.5% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 347,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,846,000 after acquiring an additional 325,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kura Oncology in the second quarter worth $5,940,000. Institutional investors own 88.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:KURA traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.28. The company had a trading volume of 6,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,713. The firm has a market capitalization of $644.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.31 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 19.29 and a quick ratio of 19.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.64. Kura Oncology has a fifty-two week low of $12.65 and a fifty-two week high of $21.42.

About Kura Oncology

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. The company's lead product candidate is Tipifarnib, an oral farnesyl transferase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors, peripheral T-cell lymphomas, myelodysplastic syndromes, acute myeloid leukemia, and chronic myelomonocytic leukemia.

