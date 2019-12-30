Kura Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:KURA) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Kura Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:KURA) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.20.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Kura Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Kura Oncology in a report on Monday, December 16th. Wedbush restated a “positive” rating on shares of Kura Oncology in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kura Oncology in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kura Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Get Kura Oncology alerts:

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great Point Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Kura Oncology by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 3,086,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,815,000 after acquiring an additional 38,253 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kura Oncology by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,407,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,396,000 after acquiring an additional 61,255 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kura Oncology by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,075,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,489,000 after acquiring an additional 31,878 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kura Oncology by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,012,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,628,000 after acquiring an additional 376,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kura Oncology by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,967,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,736,000 after acquiring an additional 210,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.72% of the company’s stock.

Kura Oncology stock opened at $14.23 on Monday. Kura Oncology has a 52 week low of $12.65 and a 52 week high of $21.42. The company has a quick ratio of 19.29, a current ratio of 19.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $653.89 million, a PE ratio of -8.27 and a beta of 2.56.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.03. On average, research analysts expect that Kura Oncology will post -1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Kura Oncology

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. The company's lead product candidate is Tipifarnib, an oral farnesyl transferase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors, peripheral T-cell lymphomas, myelodysplastic syndromes, acute myeloid leukemia, and chronic myelomonocytic leukemia.

Featured Article: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Kura Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kura Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.