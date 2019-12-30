Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.40 Per Share

Analysts expect that Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) will post earnings of $0.40 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Ladder Capital’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.40 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.41. Ladder Capital reported earnings of $0.45 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Ladder Capital will report full-year earnings of $1.61 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $1.62. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.63 to $1.71. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Ladder Capital.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.01). Ladder Capital had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 22.51%. The business had revenue of $69.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.31 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 44.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LADR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ladder Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 26th. Compass Point began coverage on shares of Ladder Capital in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.10 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.87.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Ladder Capital by 18.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 81,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 12,827 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Ladder Capital by 9.7% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 162,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,800,000 after purchasing an additional 14,382 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Ladder Capital by 75.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 304,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,261,000 after purchasing an additional 131,249 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital by 18.6% during the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 37,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 5,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Ladder Capital during the third quarter valued at about $190,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LADR traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $18.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 633,797. Ladder Capital has a 1 year low of $15.23 and a 1 year high of $18.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.32 and a 200-day moving average of $17.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 77.18, a current ratio of 77.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 9th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.49%. Ladder Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.74%.

Ladder Capital Company Profile

Ladder Capital Corp operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

