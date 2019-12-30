Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Short Interest Up 6.2% in December

Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 10,390,000 shares, an increase of 6.2% from the November 28th total of 9,780,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,710,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days. Approximately 3.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on LVS shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a report on Monday, October 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Las Vegas Sands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.40.

Las Vegas Sands stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $69.56. The stock had a trading volume of 411,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,208,317. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. Las Vegas Sands has a 52-week low of $50.36 and a 52-week high of $70.34. The firm has a market cap of $53.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $64.82 and a 200 day moving average of $60.00.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The casino operator reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 13.86% and a return on equity of 37.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.77%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 247.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 486 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 195.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 538 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new position in Las Vegas Sands during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 36.28% of the company’s stock.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and iconic Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

