Laureate Education Inc (NASDAQ:LAUR) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Laureate Education Inc (NASDAQ:LAUR) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,230,000 shares, a decrease of 7.7% from the November 28th total of 3,500,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,560,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days. Approximately 3.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

LAUR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Laureate Education in a report on Thursday, September 12th. ValuEngine raised Laureate Education from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Laureate Education from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. BidaskClub raised Laureate Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Laureate Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.33.

LAUR traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $17.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 106,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,389,921. Laureate Education has a 52 week low of $14.32 and a 52 week high of $18.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.99 and its 200-day moving average is $16.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of -579.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.21.

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.49). Laureate Education had a net margin of 28.67% and a negative return on equity of 0.22%. The business had revenue of $773.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $781.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.42) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Laureate Education will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Steven Taslitz sold 150,960 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $2,641,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Juan Jose Hurtado sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.84, for a total value of $126,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,796.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 168,707 shares of company stock valued at $2,937,208. Insiders own 2.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in Laureate Education in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in Laureate Education in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Laureate Education in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Laureate Education by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 33,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 2,772 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Laureate Education by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 479,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,532,000 after acquiring an additional 3,449 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.93% of the company’s stock.

Laureate Education Company Profile

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. It operates through five segments: Brazil, Mexico, Andean, Rest of World, and Online & Partnerships. The company offers a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs primarily in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.

