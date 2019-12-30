LEOcoin Price Down 5.5% Over Last Week (LEO)

LEOcoin (CURRENCY:LEO) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 30th. One LEOcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0040 or 0.00000054 BTC on popular exchanges including LEOxChange, Bit-Z, Livecoin and TOPBTC. LEOcoin has a market capitalization of $923,913.00 and approximately $2,256.00 worth of LEOcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, LEOcoin has traded down 5.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7,360.98 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $133.18 or 0.01809662 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $210.45 or 0.02859570 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.12 or 0.00585859 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00011074 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $46.30 or 0.00629181 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00063735 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00024026 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.75 or 0.00390600 BTC.

LEOcoin Coin Profile

LEOcoin (CRYPTO:LEO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ScryptJane hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 17th, 2014. LEOcoin’s total supply is 233,314,538 coins and its circulating supply is 232,985,858 coins. LEOcoin’s official website is www.leocoin.org. The Reddit community for LEOcoin is /r/leocoinorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. LEOcoin’s official Twitter account is @LEOcoinORG and its Facebook page is accessible here.

LEOcoin Coin Trading

LEOcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, C-CEX, Livecoin, TOPBTC and LEOxChange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LEOcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LEOcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LEOcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

