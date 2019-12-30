Liberty Latin America Ltd (NASDAQ:LILAK) Receives $21.50 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Liberty Latin America Ltd (NASDAQ:LILAK) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.50.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on LILAK shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Liberty Latin America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Liberty Latin America from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Liberty Latin America in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Scotiabank cut shares of Liberty Latin America to a “sell” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Liberty Latin America from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 4th.

NASDAQ:LILAK opened at $19.59 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.07 and a 200-day moving average of $17.49. Liberty Latin America has a one year low of $14.09 and a one year high of $21.93.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $966.80 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Liberty Latin America during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $395,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Liberty Latin America by 218.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 35,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 24,491 shares during the period. Man Group plc bought a new stake in Liberty Latin America during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $238,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Liberty Latin America by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 177,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,033,000 after acquiring an additional 2,367 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners increased its holdings in Liberty Latin America by 385,700.0% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 11,571 shares during the period. 62.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Liberty Latin America

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

