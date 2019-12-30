Liquidity Network Hits One Day Volume of $46,748.00 (LQD)

Liquidity Network (CURRENCY:LQD) traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 30th. Liquidity Network has a market capitalization of $519,318.00 and approximately $46,748.00 worth of Liquidity Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Liquidity Network token can now be purchased for about $0.0120 or 0.00000164 BTC on exchanges including LATOKEN, Bilaxy, Hotbit and IDEX. During the last week, Liquidity Network has traded up 38.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Liquidity Network alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002649 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013732 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.02 or 0.00191524 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $96.98 or 0.01324651 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000628 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000182 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00025226 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.00 or 0.00122879 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Liquidity Network Token Profile

Liquidity Network’s launch date was November 1st, 2015. Liquidity Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,334,645 tokens. The official website for Liquidity Network is liquidity.network. Liquidity Network’s official Twitter account is @tech_liquid. Liquidity Network’s official message board is medium.com/@liquidity.network.

Buying and Selling Liquidity Network

Liquidity Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Hotbit, LATOKEN and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquidity Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Liquidity Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Liquidity Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Liquidity Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Liquidity Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.