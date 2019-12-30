LiteDoge Achieves Market Capitalization of $52,166.00 (LDOGE)

LiteDoge (CURRENCY:LDOGE) traded 13% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 30th. LiteDoge has a total market capitalization of $52,166.00 and $27.00 worth of LiteDoge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LiteDoge coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. During the last seven days, LiteDoge has traded 48.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get LiteDoge alerts:

vTorrent (VTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001375 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,163.83 or 2.62996204 BTC.

Sequence (SEQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000024 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000557 BTC.

SpaceCoin (SPACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000062 BTC.

BillaryCoin (BLRY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000114 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded up 27.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00023846 BTC.

Abjcoin (ABJ) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000119 BTC.

ChessCoin (CHESS) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Litecoin Plus (LCP) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000225 BTC.

LiteDoge Profile

LDOGE is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 11th, 2015. LiteDoge’s total supply is 16,422,580,992 coins. The Reddit community for LiteDoge is /r/litedoge and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for LiteDoge is www.ldoge.tech. LiteDoge’s official Twitter account is @litedoge and its Facebook page is accessible here.

LiteDoge Coin Trading

LiteDoge can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LiteDoge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LiteDoge should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LiteDoge using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for LiteDoge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LiteDoge and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.