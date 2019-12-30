Lithia Motors Inc (NYSE:LAD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.24 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Lithia Motors Inc (NYSE:LAD) will report $3.24 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Lithia Motors’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.27 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.20 billion. Lithia Motors posted sales of $2.97 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Lithia Motors will report full-year sales of $12.63 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $12.61 billion to $12.67 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $13.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.03 billion to $13.61 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Lithia Motors.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.30. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 20.95%. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have commented on LAD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Lithia Motors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $147.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Bank of America cut shares of Lithia Motors from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $144.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.60.

In other news, Director Sidney B. Deboer sold 19,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $3,047,680.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,108,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Abrams Capital Management, L.P sold 73,933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.42, for a total transaction of $11,268,867.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 109,739 shares of company stock worth $16,878,883 over the last three months. 5.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 132.2% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Lithia Motors during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Lithia Motors during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in Lithia Motors in the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Lithia Motors by 80.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. 99.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:LAD opened at $148.49 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $158.73 and a 200-day moving average of $136.66. Lithia Motors has a 1 year low of $73.31 and a 1 year high of $165.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.13.

Lithia Motors Company Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc operates automotive franchises, and retails new and used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It sells new and used cars, replacement parts, vehicle service contracts, vehicle protection products, and credit insurance products; provides vehicle maintenance, warranty, paint, and repair services; and arranges related financing.

