LMP Automotive (NASDAQ:LMPX) versus Murphy USA (NASDAQ:MUSA) Financial Review

LMP Automotive (NASDAQ:LMPX) and Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

86.5% of Murphy USA shares are held by institutional investors. 6.5% of Murphy USA shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for LMP Automotive and Murphy USA, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LMP Automotive 0 0 0 0 N/A Murphy USA 0 2 1 0 2.33

Murphy USA has a consensus price target of $93.50, indicating a potential downside of 21.75%. Given Murphy USA’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Murphy USA is more favorable than LMP Automotive.

Profitability

This table compares LMP Automotive and Murphy USA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LMP Automotive N/A N/A N/A Murphy USA 1.31% 24.55% 7.81%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares LMP Automotive and Murphy USA’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LMP Automotive N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Murphy USA $14.36 billion 0.26 $213.60 million $5.41 22.09

Murphy USA has higher revenue and earnings than LMP Automotive.

Summary

Murphy USA beats LMP Automotive on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LMP Automotive

LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc. provides an e-commerce and facilities-based retail platform for consumers to buy, sell, rent, subscribe for, or finance pre-owned and new automobiles in the United States. The company offers pre-owned automobiles, and rentals and subscriptions for pre-owned and new automobiles. Its fleet consists of 215 automobiles, including 40 are available to drivers for rideshare applications. LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Plantation, Florida.

About Murphy USA

Murphy USA Inc. operates a chain of retail stores in the United States. The company's retail stores offer motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. It operates retail stores under the Murphy USA and Murphy Express brand names. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated approximately 1,474 retail stores, including 1,160 Murphy USA and 312 are standalone Murphy Express stores located primarily in the Southwest, Southeast, and Midwest United States. Murphy USA Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in El Dorado, Arkansas.

