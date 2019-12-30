Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) Hits New 52-Week High at $47.33

Logitech International SA (NASDAQ:LOGI) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $47.33 and last traded at $47.31, with a volume of 33267 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $47.05.

Several analysts recently issued reports on LOGI shares. ValuEngine downgraded Logitech International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. UBS Group downgraded Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. DA Davidson set a $58.00 price objective on Logitech International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.57.

Get Logitech International alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.19 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.04.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. Logitech International had a return on equity of 26.01% and a net margin of 9.58%. The firm had revenue of $719.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Logitech International SA will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Logitech International news, Director Didier Hirsch sold 25,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.79, for a total value of $1,054,361.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,579,536.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Bracken Darrell sold 17,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.93, for a total value of $765,012.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 749,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,191,232.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 171,762 shares of company stock valued at $7,151,793. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Logitech International by 237.3% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,481,147 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,128,000 after buying an additional 1,042,036 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Logitech International by 130.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 347,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,870,000 after buying an additional 196,737 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its position in Logitech International by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 553,652 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,150,000 after buying an additional 153,393 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Logitech International by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,265,286 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $169,589,000 after buying an additional 149,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its position in Logitech International by 1,259.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 150,925 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,149,000 after buying an additional 139,826 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.88% of the company’s stock.

Logitech International Company Profile (NASDAQ:LOGI)

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that allow people to connect through music, gaming, video, computing, and other digital platforms worldwide. The company offers portable wireless Bluetooth and Wi-Fi speakers, PC speakers, PC headsets, in-ear headphones, and wireless audio wearables; gaming mice, keyboards, headsets, mousepads, and steering wheels and flight sticks; and audio and video, and other products that connect small and medium sized user groups.

Read More: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Logitech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Logitech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.