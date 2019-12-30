LTC Properties Inc (NYSE:LTC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.71 Per Share

Brokerages expect LTC Properties Inc (NYSE:LTC) to post earnings per share of $0.71 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for LTC Properties’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.73 and the lowest is $0.69. LTC Properties posted earnings per share of $0.81 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that LTC Properties will report full-year earnings of $2.98 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.98 to $2.99. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.98 to $3.02. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for LTC Properties.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.09). LTC Properties had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 57.14%. The company had revenue of $38.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.94 million.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LTC. Berenberg Bank began coverage on LTC Properties in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Capital One Financial cut LTC Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised LTC Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Co cut LTC Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of LTC Properties in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.83.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in LTC Properties during the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in LTC Properties during the third quarter valued at about $253,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in LTC Properties by 8.5% during the third quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 12,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in LTC Properties by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 61,359 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,143,000 after buying an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in LTC Properties by 15.3% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 8,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. 74.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LTC traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $44.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 112,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,093. LTC Properties has a 12 month low of $40.11 and a 12 month high of $53.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 10.06 and a current ratio of 10.06.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 20th. LTC Properties’s payout ratio is 74.51%.

LTC Properties Company Profile

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds more than 200 investments in 28 states with 30 operating partners.

