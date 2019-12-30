Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Short Interest Update

Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,440,000 shares, a decline of 7.0% from the November 28th total of 3,700,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,910,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days. Approximately 3.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several analysts recently issued reports on LULU shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $235.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $275.00 price target for the company. B. Riley set a $176.00 price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 28th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.60.

In related news, Director David M. Mussafer sold 4,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total value of $1,014,041.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,947 shares in the company, valued at $4,111,499. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LULU. Beck Bode LLC grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 0.6% during the third quarter. Beck Bode LLC now owns 20,292 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,907,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,699 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,675,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 158,635 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $30,542,000 after acquiring an additional 8,119 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 73,259 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $14,105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $230,000. 79.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Lululemon Athletica stock traded up $1.28 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $231.30. 32,471 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,617,215. The firm has a market cap of $29.97 billion, a PE ratio of 60.13, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.53. Lululemon Athletica has a 1 year low of $118.28 and a 1 year high of $235.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $222.39 and its 200 day moving average is $197.34.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The apparel retailer reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 39.71% and a net margin of 15.10%. The firm had revenue of $916.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $897.58 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

